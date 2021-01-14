Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.57. 1,075,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

