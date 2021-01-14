Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,075,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,850,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.49.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

