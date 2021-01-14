Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Stock Position Increased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000.

Shares of NHS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,335. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

