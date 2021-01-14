Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Target Price at C$27.18

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

TSE:SU traded up C$1.00 on Friday, reaching C$24.54. 14,619,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,245,021. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$45.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.23.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.76%.

About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.