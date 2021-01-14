-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1,181.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

CBB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 532,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,392. The company has a market capitalization of $774.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

