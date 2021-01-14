-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cincinnati Bell.
Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter.
CBB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 532,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,392. The company has a market capitalization of $774.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.
About Cincinnati Bell
Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.
