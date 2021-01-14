Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Purchased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 199,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 145,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Alamo Group stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.07. The stock had a trading volume of 35,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,268. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average of $119.51. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

