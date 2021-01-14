Analysts Anticipate Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. Guess’ reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Guess”s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

GES stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 578,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Guess’ by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Guess’ by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Guess’ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Guess’ by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.