Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for 1.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,082,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 40.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 172,078 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 215.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

ADX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 335,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,503. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.14%. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $89,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,109.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

