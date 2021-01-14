Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 4,120 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 2.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,188,437.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at $25,717,541.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,014 shares of company stock valued at $11,346,353. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.