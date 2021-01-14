Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Templeton Dragon Fund accounts for 4.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDF traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 36,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,161. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $3.1975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

