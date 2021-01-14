General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after buying an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after buying an additional 214,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.09. 1,532,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

