Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 606,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.02. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

