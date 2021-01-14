Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,507. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $72.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

