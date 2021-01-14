Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 211,593 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,593 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

RPV traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 224,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,476. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $69.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.