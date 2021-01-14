Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 5,598 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.47. 709,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

