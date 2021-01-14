Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Adam J. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,067.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $325,000.

NYSE EDI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 64,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

