Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 118,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 79,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.57). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.87 million during the quarter.
About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.
