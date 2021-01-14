Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 118,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 79,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.57). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.87 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

