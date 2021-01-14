Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) shot up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.95. 196,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 370,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $444,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 347.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of October 29, 2020, the company owned and operated six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.