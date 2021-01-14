Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $384.95 and last traded at $383.24. Approximately 9,274,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,442,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.53 and a 200-day moving average of $378.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $925,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,884 shares of company stock valued at $74,937,633. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,800,851,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,266,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

