Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Up 5.1%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.26 and last traded at $128.55. 236,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 435,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 182.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 47.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

