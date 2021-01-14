Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.89. 588,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 525,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a market cap of $138.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

