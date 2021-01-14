Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Down 5.9%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 6,961,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 6,407,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Momo by 682.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

