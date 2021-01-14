Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,266,000 after buying an additional 120,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

CCI traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $154.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,984,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,396. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

