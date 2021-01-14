Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.60. 8,657,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,741,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.34.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

