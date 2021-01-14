Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,122 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 429.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.65. 74,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $66.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.