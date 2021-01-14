Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 115,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.