iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.73. 1,503,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,177. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $244.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.26 and a 200-day moving average of $220.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.