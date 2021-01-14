Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Increased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $783,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.31. 732,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $113.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

