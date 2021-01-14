Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,384 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 80,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $127.39. 365,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.