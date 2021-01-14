N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,065,000 after acquiring an additional 691,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,244,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,135,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,402. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.50. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $153.59.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.