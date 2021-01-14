N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,130 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.47. 2,472,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,607. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

