Neumark (NEU) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,098.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $1,098.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00378297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.60 or 0.04060686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark (CRYPTO:NEU) is a token. It launched on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,352,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,834,456 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

