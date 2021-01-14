SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Cap of $2.82 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $293,843.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $16.16 or 0.00041286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00106950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00229867 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,472.70 or 0.82952380 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

