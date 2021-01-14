Expanse Price Reaches $0.0408 on Top Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $767,330.05 and $5,242.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

