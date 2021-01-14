Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.29 ($74.46).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNA shares. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of VNA stock traded up €0.92 ($1.08) during trading on Friday, hitting €57.12 ($67.20). 1,648,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.44. Vonovia SE has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

