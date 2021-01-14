CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,387.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $126,192.54 and approximately $1,387.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00378297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.60 or 0.04060686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013006 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.