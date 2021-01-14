CryptoPing One Day Trading Volume Reaches $105,237.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $105,237.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00106950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00229867 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,472.70 or 0.82952380 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

