Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $872,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,773.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.51.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,799. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

