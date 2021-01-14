Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 2,695 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,870,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 358,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,088 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.62. 1,554,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,966. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Argus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

