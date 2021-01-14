Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,358 shares of company stock valued at $22,765,095. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,583. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

