Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 338 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.20. 249,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average is $114.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,260.32 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $167.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

