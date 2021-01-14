Analysts Set Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

SNSS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 569,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,215. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

