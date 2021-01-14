Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 311 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Align Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN traded up $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $554.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,853. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $579.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.90 and its 200 day moving average is $388.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.