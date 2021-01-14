8,561 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 51.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,519 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.58. The stock had a trading volume of 678,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,712. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

