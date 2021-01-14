Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 1,903 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Copart by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Copart by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Copart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Copart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $117.26. 719,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,767. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.