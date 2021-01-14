7,172 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after purchasing an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,329,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,152,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,443,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,137,313. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

