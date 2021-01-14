Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 103 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $124.24. 276,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

