Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 2,331 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $51,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.66. 2,871,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,487. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.55. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

