Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys New Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,000. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF comprises about 2.8% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,066.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.30. 6,006,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $110.11.

