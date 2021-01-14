SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after buying an additional 264,714 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after buying an additional 222,871 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,976,000 after acquiring an additional 168,831 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 384,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,462. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $110.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.25.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

